Juvenile taken into custody as suspect in Kannapolis shooting Published 11:15 am Thursday, February 2, 2023

KANNAPOLIS – Police have taken a 14-year-old juvenile into custody in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred on Elwood Street on Jan. 26.

That Thursday, police say 17-year-old Ty’el Hankins of Charlotte was shot in his car while driving on Elwood Street. Following the shooting, Hankins’ car crashed into a home at 401 Elwood Street at Cooper Avenue. Two juveniles were also injured and taken to the hospital but their injuries were not life threatening, said police.

Officials said from the start they did not think the shooting was random, and the juvenile taken into custody is a suspect in the shooting, but because of the person’s age, any further details are unavailable.

Police are still seeking additional information and anyone with any information is asked to contact the Kannapolis Police Department at 704-920-4000. To remain anonymous and qualify for a reward anyone can also contact Cabarrus Area Crime Stoppers at https://cabarruscrimestoppers.com/submit-a-tip/ or 704-93CRIME.