High school basketball: Wonders sweep Raiders Published 12:23 am Thursday, February 2, 2023

Staff report

LANDIS — A.L. Brown’s boys basketball team has perked up in recent weeks and came close to big upsets against West Rowan and West Cabarrus.

The Wonders got a non-conference win on Wednesday, 24 hours after the one-point loss to West Cabarrus. Xavier Chambers scored 20 as the Wonders handled South Rowan 68-40 in non-conference action.

“Chambers played well for them and we struggled to keep him in check,” South coach Daniel Blevins said. “We adjusted much better in the second half, but we gave up too much ground in the first half.”

Wins haven’t come easily for A.L. Brown (4-17) or for South (1-19). The Raiders have lost 19 straight since winning on opening night.

South did manage to take a few steps forward from a lopsided loss at Concord on Tuesday. The Raiders were down 31-0 at Concord before they scored.

Aaron Jones led the Raiders with 15 points on Wednesday.

A.L. Brown 15 15 21 17 — 68

South 8 6 10 16 — 40

A.L. Brown — Chambers 20, Brazil 11, Gray 9, Adams 9, Lockett 8, Ferrell 5, Williams 4, Ford 2.

South — Jones 15, Blackwell 7, Carey 7, Jackson 6, Rohletter 3, Ritchie 2.

GIRLS

LANDIS — South Rowan senior Madilyn Cherry is winding down her career in style.

Cherry, who has scored 653 points in a four-year varsity career, scored 42 in a 48-hour period and got a career-high 23 in Wednesday’s 49-47 loss to A.L. Brown.

Sophomore Kynlee Dextraze had one of her best games for the Raiders and scored 16.

The Wonders whipped South 44-28 in Kannapolis early in the season, but this time they were in a scrap.

“It was a hard-fought loss on our end,” South coach Alex Allen said.

Sadie Faulkner scored eight of her 20 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Wonders, who got points from eight players.

A.L. Brown 8 10 12 19 — 49

South 11 6 16 14 — 47

South — Cherry 23, Dextraze 16, Atwell 4, Ritchie 2, Alston 2.