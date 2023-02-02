High school basketball: Cavs split with Thomasville Published 1:30 am Thursday, February 2, 2023

Staff report

SPENCER — North Rowan’s girls sent out an unusual starting lineup with the winless Thomasville Bulldogs in town.

It was 8-all after a quarter, but the Cavaliers put the regulars in there in the second quarter and quickly pulled away from the Bulldogs.

North led 28-12 at the half and won 60-16.

Sophomore Krisstyle Stockton had one of her better games with seven points and eight rebounds.

Bailee Goodlett had 24 points and eight steals, as North Rowan (14-6, 8-1) stayed in second place in the Central Carolina Conference.

Goodlett didn’t play in the first quarter and sat down early in the fourth. She got 22 in the middle two quarters.

Brittany Ellis scored 10 and had five rebounds. Chloee Stoner scored eight. Dasia Elder made a 3-pointer in the fourth quarter and scored seven.

The Cavaliers are eighth in the 1A West RPI rankings.

Despite being 0-20 overall and 0-10 in the CCC, Thomasville has an RPI ranking better than seven of the 49 teams in 1A West.

North has CCC games left against West Davidson and Lexington at home and Salisbury on the road.

Thomasville 8 4 4 0 — 16

North Rowan 8 20 23 9 — 60

North — Bailee Goodlett 24, Ellis 10, Stoner 8, Stockton 7, D. Elder 7, King 2, Sherrill 2.

BOYS

SPENCER — It was one of those strange nights when Salisbury basketball fans could cheer for North Rowan.

Salisbury’s boys are locked in another tight league race with Thomasville, and those teams already have split.

The most dangerous game left in the Central Carolina Conference regular season for Thomasville was Wednesday’s visit to the North Rowan gym.

The Cavaliers came close, but Thomasville got out of Spencer with a 52-47 victory. The Bulldogs (17-4) are 9-1 in the CCC and it will be stunning news if they don’t finish 11-1. They’ll finish with a home game against East Davidson and a a game at Lexington. That will be a rivalry game at Lexington, but the Yellow Jackets lost to West Davidson on Tuesday, so it’s unlikely they’ll be able to challenge the Bulldogs.

Salisbury (15-5, 9-1) wraps up the regular season with games at Lexington and at home against North Rowan.

While Thomasville is fourth in the 1A West RPI rankings, North Rowan is just 31st in those rankings and the Cavaliers aren’t a sure thing to make the 32-team playoff bracket.

Thomasville beat North Rowan 75-56 last week in Thomasville, but this time North had every chance.

The Cavaliers held the visitors to seven points in the second quarter and took a 26-24 lead at halftime.

North maintained a slim lead heading to the fourth quarter, but scored only nine in the final eight minutes.

North held Thomasville about 16 points under its average, but the Cavaliers (10-11, 5-4) also had an unusually low-scoring night.

George Maxwell made three 3-pointers, scored 18 and had eight rebounds to lead North. Jayden Polk had 13 points and nine rebounds. Jeremiah Alford contributed nine points.

North got scoring from only five players, which isn’t how it usually goes, and the Cavs got only six points from the free-throw line.

Malachi Knight hit four 3-pointers and scored 17 for the Bulldogs, who were only 11-for-22 on free throws.

Thomasville 17 7 13 15 — 52

North Rowan 12 14 12 9 — 47

Thomasville — Knight 17, Luckey 11, Gathings 7, Henry 7, Gladden 6, Graham 4.

North — Maxwell 18, Polk 13, Alford 9, Alexander 5, O’Kelly 2.