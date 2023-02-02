Global Site Selection Authority to speak at EDC Annual Meeting Feb. 23 Published 10:51 am Thursday, February 2, 2023

SALISBURY- The Rowan EDC will celebrate their Annual Meeting on Thursday, February 23 from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the F&M Bank Trolley Barn. The annual meeting will feature guest speaker Didi Caldwell, president and founding principal of Global Location Strategies.

In addition to the keynote presentation by Caldwell, the meeting will bring together leaders from across Rowan County to network and celebrate the successes of the past year while looking forward to the promise and potential of the coming one.

For most of the last 20 years, Caldwell has dedicated herself to assisting corporations with their location strategy – where and how to deploy their assets around the world. She has worked on projects in a multitude of industries, but her expertise and passion are in large manufacturing and heavy industrial projects. Since 1998, she has personally conducted location advisory services in more than 30 countries for both domestic capital investment and foreign direct investment projects.