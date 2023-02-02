Deadline for agencies to apply for emergency food, shelter program assistance is Feb. 17 Published 12:04 am Thursday, February 2, 2023

SALISBURY — Rowan County has been awarded federal funds made available through the Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Federal Emergency Management Agency under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program.

Rowan County has been chosen to receive $51,856 for Phase 40 to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county.

The selection was made by a national board that is chaired by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency and consists of representatives from American Red Cross; Catholic Charities, USA; National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA; The Jewish Federations of North America; The Salvation Army; and United Way Worldwide. The local board was charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country.

A local board made up of representatives from county government, American Red Cross, The Salvation Army, the Catholic community, the Protestant community, the Jewish community, Rowan County United Way and a homeless advocate will determine how the funds awarded to Rowan County are to be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies in the area. The local board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds made available under these program phases.

Under the terms of the grant from the national board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must: 1) be private voluntary non-profits or units of government, 2) be eligible to receive federal funds, 3) have an accounting system, 4) practice nondiscrimination, 5) have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs, and 6) if they are a private voluntary organization, have a voluntary board. Qualifying agencies are urged to apply.

Rowan County has distributed Emergency Food and Shelter Funds previously with the Salvation Army, Rowan Helping Ministries, Family Crisis Council and Capstone Recovery participating. During the completed Phase 38, these agencies were responsible for providing 1,257 meals and 3,745 nights of lodging. They also assisted with 28 rent/mortgage bills and 36 utility bills.

Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds must contact the Rowan County United Way office, financedirector@rcunitedway.org, for an application. The deadline for applications to be received is 2 p.m., Friday, Feb. 17.