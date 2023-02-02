College women’s basketball: Georgia Tech upsets No. 15 NC State Published 10:58 pm Thursday, February 2, 2023

Associated Press

ATLANTA — Tonie Morgan tied her career-high with 17 points and contributed two of the six free throws Georgia Tech made in the last 30 seconds to secure a 68-62 win over No. 15 North Carolina State on Thursday.

The Yellow Jackets took a 56-53 lead on Kayla Blackshear’s three-point play with 5:03 to go and then Nerea Hermosa scored the next three Tech baskets on Morgan assists.

The Wolfpack missed a tying 3-pointer with a minute to play and Hermosa turned an offensive rebound into two free throws for a 65-60 lead with 29.3 seconds to play. N.C. State had turnovers on its next two possessions, which led to three more free throws. Morgan made it 68-60 with 15.6 remaining.

Hermosa had 14 points and seven rebounds off the bench for the Yellow Jackets (12-10, 3-8 Atlantic Coast Conference). Cameron Swartz added 12 points and Morgan also had 10 assists.

Diamond Johnson scored 17 points for the Wolfpack (16-6, 6-5), who were coming off a win over No. 7 Notre Dame. Camille Hobby added 12 points and Jakia Brown-Turner 10. Madison Hayes had 10 rebounds.

Morgan scored five points in Georgia Tech’s 15-2 run to close the first period that produced a 23-18 lead. The Yellow Jackets finished 11 of 19, hitting their last seven shots.

Hayes scored five points, with a 3-pointer capping the Wolfpack’s 15-0 run to open the second quarter. Tech got 3-pointers from Swartz and Avyonce Carter to help level the game at 33 by halftime.

Both teams started the third quarter struggling to score but Tech had the last six points and took a 50-49 lead on a Swartz 3-pointer with two seconds left.

N.C. State is home against No. 13 Virginia Tech on Monday night.

No. 11 UNC turns back Virginia 73-62

CHAPEL HILL (AP) — Freshman Kayla McPherson came off the bench to score 14 points and No. 11 North Carolina cruised to a 73-62 victory over Virginia.

McPherson has played just two games in the last 800 days. She had a knee injury that sidelined her for her senior year of high school and a different lower-body injury that kept her out of the Tar Heels’ first 20 games this season. It didn’t show against Virginia.

McPherson, who had eight points in North Carolina’s 69-58 road win over Clemson on Sunday, connected on 6 of 10 shots with two 3-pointers and added four assists for the Tar Heels (17-5, 8-3 Atlantic Coast Conference), who have won eight straight conference gamesy.

Deja Kelly finished with 13 points and five rebounds for North Carolina. Alyssa Ustby had 12 points and Anya Poole and Kennedy Todd-Williams both scored 11. Poole grabbed eight rebounds.

London Clarkson scored 23 points off the bench to lead the Cavaliers (14-9, 3-9), who have lost five straight.

No. 16 Duke tops Pitt

DURHAM (AP) — Shayeann Day-Wilson and Celeste Taylor each scored 13 points and No. 16 Duke beat Pittsburgh 53-44.

Taylor scored nine of her points in the fourth quarter to help Duke pull away. Elizabeth Balogun added nine points and Kennedy Brown grabbed nine rebounds for Duke (19-3, 9-2 ACC), which plays at No. 9 Notre Dame on Sunday.

No. 23 Florida State routs Wake

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Ta’Niya Latson scored 19 points, Makayla Timpson added 16 points and No. 23 Florida State routed Wake Forest 72-44.

Florida State pulled away in the second quarter by outscoring Wake Forest 21-4. Valencia Myers added 12 points for Florida State (20-5, 9-3 ACC). Jewel Spear led Wake Forest (13-10, 4-8) with 11 points.