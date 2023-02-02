College men’s basketball: Elon, UNC Greensboro pick up victories Published 10:47 pm Thursday, February 2, 2023

Associated Press

STONY BROOK, N.Y. — Jerald Gillens-Butler had 19 points and Elon beat Stony Brook 69-55 on Thursday night.

Gillens-Butler shot 7 for 13 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free throw line for the Phoenix (4-19, 2-8 Colonial Athletic Association). Max Mackinnon scored 15 points and added eight rebounds. Sam Sherry went 6 of 9 from the field to finish with 13 points.

The Seawolves (8-15, 4-6) were led by Toby Onyekonwu, who recorded 14 points. Frankie Policelli added 13 points, seven rebounds and four assists for Stony Brook. Keenan Fitzmorris also had nine points, two steals and two blocks.

Fla. International nips Charlotte

CHARLOTTE (AP) — Denver Jones scored 22 points to lead Florida International and secured the victory with a jump shot with 29 seconds left as the Panthers took down Charlotte 57-54 on Thursday night.

Jones also added four steals for the Panthers (12-11, 6-6 Conference USA). Arturo Dean scored 12 points, shooting 5 of 10 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line. Nick Guadarrama recorded six points and was 2 of 5 shooting (2 for 4 from distance).

Brice Williams finished with 27 points and six rebounds for the 49ers (13-9, 4-7). Charlotte also got 15 points from Lu’Cye Patterson. In addition, Montre’ Gipson had four points, 10 rebounds and two steals.

Florida International went into halftime tied with Charlotte 27-27. Jones scored 12 points in the half. Jones scored a team-high 10 points for Florida International in the second half, including their game-winner.

Charlotte hosts Florida Atlantic on Saturday.

Marshall tops Appalachian State

BOONE (AP) — Andrew Taylor scored 21 points to help Marshall defeat Appalachian State 66-58.

Taylor also had five rebounds and seven assists for the Thundering Herd (19-5, 8-3 Sun Belt Conference). Taevion Kinsey added 15 points while going 7 of 17 from the field, and he also had five rebounds and three steals. Kamdyn Curfman finished 2 of 8 from 3-point range and 2 for 3 from the line to finish with eight points.

Justin Abson led the way for the Mountaineers (13-11, 6-5) with 16 points, eight rebounds and three blocks. Terence Harcum added 14 points for Appalachian State.

Donovan Gregory also put up 12 points, six rebounds and six assists.

UNC Greensboro stops Mercer 69-49

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Mohammed Abdulsalam scored 15 points to help UNC Greensboro defeat Mercer 69-49 on Thursday night.

Abdulsalam also had 16 rebounds for the Spartans (15-9, 9-2 Southern Conference). Keondre Kennedy added 12 points while going 5 of 12 (0 for 5 from distance), and he also had six rebounds. Mikeal Brown-Jones shot 5 of 6 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line to finish with 12 points.

Jalyn McCreary finished with 18 points for the Bears (11-13, 4-7). Shawn Walker added nine points for Mercer. In addition, Harrison Drake had six points.

UNC Wilmington beats N.C. A&T 87-63

WILMINGTON (AP) — Shykeim Phillips’ 14 points helped UNC Wilmington defeat N.C. A&T 87-63 on Thursday night.

Phillips added five rebounds and five assists for the Seahawks (18-6, 8-3 Colonial Athletic Association). Maleeck Harden-Hayes scored 13 points and added five rebounds. Amari Kelly shot 4 of 7 from the field and 3 for 5 from the line to finish with 11 points, while adding seven rebounds and three blocks.

Marcus Watson led the way for the Aggies (11-14, 6-6) with 17 points. N.C. A&T also got 11 points and six rebounds from Demetric Horton. In addition, Austin Johnson finished with eight points.

UNC Asheville tops High Point 89-63

ASHEVILLE (AP) — Tajion Jones scored 18 points, Drew Pember notched a double-double and UNC Asheville cruised to its ninth straight victory, 89-63 over High Point on Thursday night.

Jones was 6-of-12 shooting, including 2 for 7 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from the line for the Bulldogs (18-6, 10-1 Big South Conference). Pember finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds. Fletcher Abee hit three 3-pointers and scored 12.

The Panthers (10-13, 2-9) were led by Abdoulaye Thiam with 17 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Ahmard Harvey added 11 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks, while Jaden House had 10 points.