Black History Month observances at Moore’s Chapel AME Zion Church Published 12:00 am Thursday, February 2, 2023

SALISBURY — Moore’s Chapel AME Zion Church will celebrate Black History Month during February and the public is invited. Worship service starts at 10 a.m. and the church is located at 500 Partee St.

First Sunday, Feb. 5 – The sharing of historical tidbits about the origin of Negro History Week and how it has grown into a month long celebration. Embracing the national theme of “Black Resistance.”

Second Sunday, Feb. 12 – Highlighting Historically Black Colleges & Universities (HBCU) and their significance in our communities and for African Americans.

Third Sunday, Feb. 19 – A salute to local minority-owned businesses and entrepreneurs who provide goods and services to the Salisbury-Rowan area and surrounding counties. A reception will honor them after morning service.

Fourth Sunday, Feb. 26 – Family & Friends Day. Guest preacher is Elder Cynthia Nash of Winston-Salem. The service will culminate with a “Soul Food” fellowship dinner.

Rev. Robert N. Kelley, Jr., serves as pastor. Shirley L. Holt is chairperson of Black History Month Observance.