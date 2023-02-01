Warren appointed to nine committees, chairman of two Published 12:01 am Wednesday, February 1, 2023

RALEIGH — Rep. Harry Warren has been appointed to serve on nine committees for the 2023-2024 session in the North Carolina General Assembly.

Warren represents Rowan County in the 76th District. He will serve as chairman for the Oversight and Reform Committee, the State Government Committee, as well as serving as the vice chairman of the Finance Committee and the Election Law and Campaign Finance Reform Committee.

The other committees Warren will serve as a member of include:

Insurance

Marine Resources and Aquaculture

Redistricting

Transportation

Unemployment Insurance

“I am excited to serve as the chair of the Oversight Reform and State Government committees,” Warren said. “I will work diligently diving into issues over these various policy areas.”

Warren is co-chairman of the oversight reform committee with Rep. Jake Johnson, who represents Henderson, McDowell, Polk and Rutherford counties.

“We expect it to be a very powerful committee. We’ve pretty much got an open plate of things of things we can look into and we’ll have subpoena power as well,” Warren said.

The committee is used to make sure the state government and it’s agencies are running effectively and to propose reforms if there are any problems. Warren and Johnson are meeting next week to go over a list of potential priorities for the committee to address.

It’s too early to tell what topics will be brought to each of the committees because only 38 bills have been introduced thus far, Warren explained. He said the middle of February is usually when things get rolling.

Committees will meet at the direction of the committee chairs to discuss legislation that is relevant to the specific policy area. Members of the committee will be able to debate bills heard in the committee, propose changes to the bill’s language, and vote on whether the bill should advance.