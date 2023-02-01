SPC boys basketball: Falcons win a struggle; rough night for rest of Rowan squads Published 4:43 am Wednesday, February 1, 2023

HUNTERSVILLE — West Rowan’s boys keep grinding out South Piedmont Conference victories.

Tuesday’s trip to Lake Norman Charter was expected to be a struggle — and it was. West Rowan won 56-53 to finish a season sweep of the Knights.

Lake Norman Charter (10-10, 5-6) is in fifth place in the SPC, but is a dangerous fifth-place team.

West (14-6, 9-2) got 26 points from Athan Gill. Freshman Brant Graham tied his season high with 11.

Graham’s points were critical as the Knights held Will Givens and Kayvone Norman well below their normal production.

“We won with defense,” West coach Dadrian Cuthbertson said. “Trusted each other, believed in each other, played together.”

West stayed a game ahead of Concord and Northwest Cabarrus in the battle for second place and has won 14 out of 15 games since starting the season 0-5.

West Rowan 16 12 13 15 — 56

LN Charter 16 10 8 19 — 53

West — Gill 26, Graham 11, Holmes 7, Givens 6, Norman 3, Stockton 2, Hairston 1.

CONCORD — Looking at the scoreboard in Concord’s Rimer Gym, it appeared that the Spiders had rolled for four first-quarter touchdowns, while the South Rowan Raiders had been going three-and-out.

This was South Piedmont Conference basketball, but with a football-ish score. It was Concord 27, South Rowan 0 after the first quarter.

It got better for the Raiders, but not a whole lot better. They took a 69-21 pounding from the talented home team.

Concord’s Brayden Blue scored 13 in the first quarter, including an impressive baseline drive flush, and it appeared that he could have scored 50 with no problem. He sat down early with 17.

Jeremiah Howard, Concord’s extra-large, 6-foot-6 post man, has been a tough matchup most of the season. He rumbled for 16 points with some flurries on the offensive glass and helped the Spiders stay one game behind West Rowan in the fight for second place in the SPC.

South was down 31-0 in the second quarter on Coach Bo Court when Aaron Jones hit a 3-pointer to put South on the board.

The Raiders warmed up and made five 3s in that second quarter, two each by Jones and Jadon Moore and one by Grayson McGuire. South trailed 45-15 at halftime.

When the third quarter began with a 13-0 run by the Spiders (13-7, 8-3), it was 58-15, and running-clock time.

South (1-18, 0-11) made just three buckets in the second half — 2-pointers by Carsten Carey, Bronson Hunt and Zion Jackson.

South Rowan 0 15 4 2 — 21

Concord 27 18 15 9 — 69

South — Jones 6, Moore 6, McGuire 3, Jackson 2, Carey 2, Hunt 2.

CONCORD — East Rowan