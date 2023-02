Photo gallery: Falcons win first round, fall just short against reigning state champions Fred T. Foard Published 11:35 pm Wednesday, February 1, 2023

1 of 14

Third-seeded West Rowan won 35-33 in the 3A West Regional semifinals against second-seeded Eastern Guilford in a battle of unbeaten squads before falling against top-seeded Fred T. Foard 40-31 Wednesday in the regional final.

.