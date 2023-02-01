NC State roars past Florida State 94-66; Heels fall to Pitt Published 11:39 pm Wednesday, February 1, 2023

RALEIGH (AP) — Terquavion Smith scored 32 points, North Carolina State dominated from the start, and the Wolfpack rolled over Florida State 94-66 on Wednesday night.

The Wolfpack opened the game with a flurry, going ahead 30-4 in the first 9-plus minutes. The Seminoles made only 2 of their first 12 shots but bounced back to finish the half at 40.7%.

Smith made 5 of 7 3-pointers and scored 16 points in the first half. NC State led 49-27 at the break after shooting 45.9%, including 9 of 13 3-pointers (69.2%).

The Seminoles got within 17 on three separate occasions early in the second half, the last time at 59-42 with 13:50 remaining. Smith then hit a jumper and finished off a three-point play and the Wolfpack were on their way again. Jarkel Joiner hit a 3-pointer for a 30-point lead with 4:40 to go and the biggest lead was 33 about a minute and a half later.

D.J. Burns Jr. scored 15 points, Joiner 14, and Casey Morsell 10 for the Wolfpack (18-5, 8-5 ACC).

Cameron Corhen led the Seminoles (7-16, 5-7) with 16 points. Darin Green Jr. had 13 points and Matthew Cleveland 12.

NC State has won seven of eight overall and defeated Florida State for the first time in the past six meetings.

NC State hosts Georgia Tech on Saturday, and Florida State plays at Louisville, also on Saturday.

Pitt continues spell-binding ways, downs North Carolina

CHAPEL HILL (AP) — Jamarius Burton made the game-winning foul shots with three seconds left, Nike Sibande recorded a late block and Pittsburgh continued its recent bedevilment of North Carolina, beating the Tar Heels 65-64 on Wednesday night.

The Panthers (16-7, 9-3 ACC) now have won three straight against North Carolina — including three straight at the Smith Center — and five of the last six meetings over the last four seasons.

After Burton’s free throws, North Carolina pushed it to the front court and called timeout with 0.6 seconds left before Sibande came up with a block of Caleb Love as time expired.

Nelly Cummings scored 21 points on 8-for-11 shooting for Pitt before fouling out with 1:47 left. Burton scored 19 and Sibande 10.

Love scored 22 points for North Carolina (15-7, 7-4), Armando Bacot scored 15 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and Pete Nance scored 13. Bacot made just 3 of 10 shot attempts while going 9 for 15 from the foul line.

North Carolina used a 13-2 run in early in the second half to take a 46-40 lead with 12:50 left. The Panthers countered with their own 13-2 outburst and for a 53-48 lead five minutes later.

Pitt will take a break from action and return to the court when it hosts Louisville on Feb. 7. North Carolina visits Duke on Saturday.

