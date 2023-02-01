CCC girls basketball: Hornets reject East Davidson Published 3:53 am Wednesday, February 1, 2023

Staff report

THOMASVILLE – Salisbury senior Haley Dalton almost always blocks three or four shots, but she raised the bar in Tuesday’s Central Carolina Conference game.

Dalton swatted eight East Davidson attempts, as the Hornets pounded the Golden Eagles 64-23 to stay undefeated in the CCC.

Dalton occasionally hammers a shot off the wall for intimidation purposes, but usually she keeps her blocks in play, and a lot of them lead to transition buckets for the Hornets.

Kyla Bryant had another big scoring night for the Hornets (17-3, 10-0) with 28 points and added seven steals.

She surpassed 1,600 career points and moved past Brielle Blaire into fourth place on the program’s all-time scoring list.

Bryant has scored more than 20 points in eight straight games.

Icesis Nwafor scored 10 points. MaKayla Noble scored eight and had five assists and four steals.

Eight Hornets scored.

The Hornets have won six in a row. Salisbury is fifth in the 2A West RPI rankings.

East Davidson fell to 4-18 overall and 3-6 in the CCC.

Salisbury scoring — Bryant 28, Nwafor 10, Noble 8, Morgan 6, Dalton 5, Arnold 4, Myers 2, McNeely 1.

•••

North Rowan is at home tonight against Thomasville.