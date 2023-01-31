Jan. 31 Blotter: Kannapolis Police investigate shooting Published 12:01 am Tuesday, January 31, 2023

The Kannapolis Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Thursday. The incident left one person dead.

According to a release from the city, KPD officers responded to a call regarding a shooting at approximately 11 p.m. on Elwood Street.

When they arrived, they found Ty’el Hankins, 17, of Charlotte, dead in his vehicle. He had been shot and his vehicle had crashed into the home at 401 Elwood St.

Two juveniles were also involved in the incident and were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Per the release, the incident was “not random.”

The investigation remains ongoing.

In Salisbury Police reports

• A North Main Street man was the victim of a motor vehicle larceny between 2:55-3:06 a.m. on Jan. 27.

• A catalytic converter was stolen from an automobile in the 1500 block of Bringle Ferry Road between 8 a.m. on Dec. 27 and 10 a.m. on Jan. 24.

• A report of child abuse that occurred between Jan. 1-23 on Lilly Avenue was taken on Jan. 27.

• A report of child abuse that occurred between Jan. 1-27 on Shives Street was taken on Jan. 27.

• A motor vehicle larceny occurred in the 1600 block of Standish Street between 7:40-7:50 p.m. on Jan. 27.

• A hit and run occurred in the 500 block of East Innes Street around 10:52 p.m. on Jan. 27.

• A motor vehicle larceny occurred in the 1300 block of South Jake Alexander Boulevard between 6:40 p.m. on Jan. 27 and 3:59 a.m. on Jan. 28. The total estimated loss was $500.

• A Bendix Drive woman was the victim of armed robbery around 5:45 a.m. on Jan. 28. The total estimated loss was $10,000.

• A vehicle was stolen from the 800 block of Klumac Road between 9 p.m. on Jan. 27 and 8:45 a.m. on Jan. 28. The total estimated loss was $32,200.

• An 82-year-old man was assaulted in the 1300 block of Larchmont Point around 11:07 a.m. on Jan. 28.

• A South Clay Street woman reported being the victim of vandalism around 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 28.

• A Dove Meadow Drive woman had her lawnmower stolen between 8:05 p.m. on Jan. 27 and 8 p.m. on Jan. 28. The total estimated loss was $5,000.

• A burglary occurred in the 200 block of North Main Street around 6:40 a.m. on Jan. 29.

• An assault occurred in the 700 block of East Innes Street around 12:46 p.m. on Jan. 29.

• A burglary occurred in the 600 block of Brenner Avenue between 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 28 and 2 p.m. on Jan. 29. The total estimated loss is $255.

• A Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue woman was assaulted between 11:45 a.m. on Jan. 28 and 2:40 p.m. on Jan. 29.

• Jarquise Lemar Long, 26, was arrested on Jan. 27 and charged with misdemeanor assault on a female.

• Shaineese Jainae Fields, 19, was arrested on Jan. 27 and charged with misdemeanor simple assault.

• Daniel Shane Burrage, 48, was arrested on Jan. 27 and charged with misdemeanor impaired driving.

• Avery Lamar Moses, 20, was arrested on Jan. 27 and charged with misdemeanor larceny.

• Robert Alexander Steele, 19, was arrested on Jan. 29 and charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon on law enforcement officer or government official.

Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• Someone trespassed at Hammer Truck Sales in Salisbury between 10:28 p.m. on Jan. 25 and 9:28 a.m. on Jan. 26.

• A catalytic converter was stolen from an address in the 1000 block of Hawkinstown Road in Salisbury between 1 p.m. on Jan. 25 and noon on Jan. 26.

• A vehicle was stolen from an address in the 4100 block of Mt. Hope Church Road in Salisbury between noon on Jan. 23 and 2:16 p.m. on Jan,. 27.

• A fugitive from Broward County Florida was apprehended at 2:42 p.m. on Jan. 27.

• A China Grove man was the victim of vandalism in the 600 block of Ed Deal Road around 2:56 p.m. on Jan. 27.

• A man in the 200 block of Vista Drive in Salisbury was the victim of a previous theft that he reported on Jan. 27.

• A vehicular chase occurred on I-85 South between 3:20 a.m. and 3:36 a.m. on Jan. 28.

• An assault occurred in the parking lot of Lakeview Restaurant in Salisbury between 6-6:15 p.m. on Jan. 28.

• Sara Ann Holdren, 34, was arrested on Jan. 26 and charged with misdemeanor larceny.

• Michael Dillion Lovell, 24, was arrested on Jan. 26 and charged with misdemeanor communicating threats.

• Jason Lee Church, 39, was arrested on Jan. 26 and charged with felony possession of a firearm by a felon.

• Matthew Edward Manco, 39, was arrested on Jan. 27 and charged with misdemeanor assault on a government official. One day later, Manco was charged with felony possession of a dangerous weapon in prison.

• Brad Ashley Erwin, 45, was arrested on Jan. 27 and charged with felony abuse/neglect of the disabled or elderly.

• Cynthia Mae Harkey, 36, was arrested on Jan. 27 and charged with misdemeanor resisting an officer.

• Joshua Bradley Craig, 41, was arrested on Jan. 27 and charged with felony possession of a schedule-II controlled substance.

• Omar Macias Rogel, 19, was arrested on Jan. 28 and charged with misdemeanor carrying a concealed gun.

• Zachary Wayne Sutton, 23, was arrested on Jan. 28 and charged with felony possession of a schedule-II controlled substance.

• Jamie Lynn Talley, 33, was arrested on Jan. 28 and charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespass.

• Terry Brian Parham, 52, was arrested on Jan. 28 and charged with misdemeanor driving while license revoked.

• Edward Antiona Morrow, 44, was arrested on Jan. 28 and charged with felony possession of a schedule-II controlled substance.