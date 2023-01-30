Stokes Ferry Road closed due to traffic accident Published 8:57 am Monday, January 30, 2023

SALISBURY – The 2000 block of Stokes Ferry Road at Laura Springs Drive down to Jake Alexander Boulevard is currently closed due to a traffic accident involving an overturned garbage truck.

A fuel leak from the overturned truck meant the HazMat team was called out in case containment was needed, according to an official on scene. One occupant was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The road is expected to remain closed until about 10:30 a.m. according to police on scene.