High school football: Salisbury’s Wells commits

Published 11:43 pm Monday, January 30, 2023

By Post Sports

Salisbury JyMikaah Wells (6) runs the ball. Salisbury high school defeated the visiting Thomasville Bulldogs in the week 5 of the North Carolina high school prep football season. . JON C LAKEY / FOR THE SALISBURY POST. 9/17/21, Salisbury,NC.

Staff report

SALISBURY — JyMikaah Wells, the Salisbury running back who had over 2,000 rushing yards and scored 35 touchdowns as a senior, announced a commitment to Virginia Union University on Monday.

The HBC Division II school in Richmond, Va., has a strong football tradition.

Wells (5-10, 215) was Rowan County and Central Carolina Conference Offensive Player of the Year.

Wells had offers from North Carolina Central and a host of South Atlantic Conference and CIAA schools.

 

