High school football: Salisbury’s Wells commits Published 11:43 pm Monday, January 30, 2023

Staff report

SALISBURY — JyMikaah Wells, the Salisbury running back who had over 2,000 rushing yards and scored 35 touchdowns as a senior, announced a commitment to Virginia Union University on Monday.

The HBC Division II school in Richmond, Va., has a strong football tradition.

Wells (5-10, 215) was Rowan County and Central Carolina Conference Offensive Player of the Year.

Wells had offers from North Carolina Central and a host of South Atlantic Conference and CIAA schools.