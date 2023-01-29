Young Earns Eagle Scout

Published 4:00 am Sunday, January 29, 2023

By Susan Baker

Zach Young of Troop 315 at Grace Lutheran Church in China Grove has achieved the rank of Eagle Scout. Active in scouting for over thirteen years, Zach was involved in many activities, summer camps at Raven Knob and Camp Barnhardt, and camping and hiking outings as well as volunteering and attending weekly meetings. Zachary completed his Eagle project last winter of a firewood shelter at the church with the help of his grandfather, father and fellow scouts. He is attending RCCC with plans to transfer to UNCC to complete his bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering.

