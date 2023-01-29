Police blotter: Jan. 29 Published 12:00 am Sunday, January 29, 2023

In Salisbury Police Reports

• An incident of child abuse reportedly occurred between 9-9:30 a.m. on Jan. 25.

• A firearm was reportedly discharged in the 700 block of Pinehurst Street between 11:09-11:10 p.m. on Jan. 25.

• A burglary occurred in the 2200 block of Woodleaf Road between 12:15-12:25 a.m. on Jan. 26.

• An armed robbery was reported in the 900 block of Jake Alexander Boulevard from between 4:10-4:14 a.m. on Jan. 26.

• A man reported being the victim of communicated threats stemming from an incident in the 500 block of North Railroad Street between 7:30-8:10 a.m. on Jan. 26.

• A larceny occurred at an address in the 600 block of Gold Hill Drive between 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 21 and 8 a.m. Jan. 23. The total estimated loss was $1,500.

• Shots were fired in the roadway of the 1100 block of Forest Dale Drive around 9:55 p.m. on Jan. 26.

• A larceny occurred in the 1400 block of North Main Street between 2:55-3:07 a.m. on Jan. 27.

• Cinquan Demarus Moody, 41, was arrested on Jan. 26 and charged with misdemeanor intoxicated and disruptive behavior.

• Jarquise Lemar Long, 26, was arrested on Jan. 27 and charged with misdemeanor assault on a female.

• Shaineese Jainae Fields, 19, was arrested on Jan. 27 and charged with misdemeanor assault.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• A larceny occurred in the 500 block of Bud Lane in China Grove at 8:47 a.m. on Jan. 24. The total estimated loss was $1,180.

• An incident of fraud occurred in the 2700 block of Poole Road in Salisbury between 7:51 p.m. on Dec. 5 and 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 24. The total estimated loss was $4,500.

• A motor vehicle theft reportedly occurred in the 400 block of Potneck Road in Salisbury at 3:12 p.m. on Jan. 24.

• A larceny occurred at an address in the 8100 block of Freeze Road in Kannapolis between midnight and 7 p.m. on Jan. 22. The total estimated loss was $2,400.

• Henry Jerome Fields, 62, was arrested on Jan. 24 and charged with assault with a deadly weapon.

• Shasmine L. Fields, 33, arrested on Jan. 24 and charged with disorderly conduct.

• Sonya Michelle Little Fields, 61, was arrested on Jan. 24 and charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

• Daniel Henry Sweatt, 35, was arrested on Jan. 24 and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance in a penal institution.

• Kristin Nichole Connor, 38, was arrested on Jan. 24 and charged with misdemeanor possession of a schedule II controlled substance.