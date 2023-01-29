NC Museum of Dolls, Toys and Miniatures hosts food drive Published 12:00 am Sunday, January 29, 2023

SPENCER — The NC Museum of Dolls, Toys and Miniatures held a “Kids Can Make a Difference” food drive tobenefit Rowan Helping Ministries.

The food drive was open to children of all ages and encouraged visitors to the museum to bring in non-perishable food items to donate.

“We were overwhelmed by the generosity of the children and their families,” said museum director Beth Morris Nance. “It’s heartening to see young people taking an active role in helping others and making a difference in their community.”

The food drive was held for two weeks and received an outpouring of support from visitors, with the museum collecting over 60 pounds of non-perishable food items, including canned goods, pasta and cereal.

All of the food collected was donated to Rowan Helping Ministries.

Ava Correll, 8, enjoyed her first trip to the museum with her family from Thomasville.

The NC Museum of Dolls, Toys and Miniatures is a nonprofit organization that aims to educate and inspire visitors of all ages through the collection, preservation and display of dolls, toys and miniatures. For more information, visit ncmdtm.com.