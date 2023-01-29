Letters to the editor: Jan. 29 Published 12:00 am Sunday, January 29, 2023

Thanks from Samaritan’s Purse

I am writing to thank Salisbury-area residents for sharing the true meaning of Christmas with children in need this past holiday season.

Generosity throughout contributed to a successful shoebox gift collection season at drop-off locations for the Samaritan’s Purse project Operation Christmas Child. Across the U.S., the project collected over 9.3 million shoebox gifts in 2022. Combined with those collected from partnering countries in 2022, the ministry is now sending nearly 10.6 million shoebox gifts to children worldwide.

Through shoeboxes — packed with toys, school supplies and hygiene items — Salisbury-area volunteers brought joy to children in need around the world. Each gift-filled shoebox is a tangible expression of God’s love, and it is often the first gift these children have ever received. Through the continued generosity of donors since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 209 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 170 countries and territories. This year, Samaritan’s Purse delivered its milestone 200 millionth shoebox, which was delivered to a young girl in Ukraine.

Across NC, shoebox packers often shop for deals on shoebox items throughout the year, and many serve at a deeper level by becoming a year-round volunteer. Information about ways area participants can get involved year-round can be found at samaritanspurse.org/occ or by calling 704-583-1463.

Local drop‑off locations for gifts are closed until Nov. 13-20, 2023, but you can still be a part of this life-changing project by conveniently packing a shoebox gift online in just a few simple clicks at samaritanspurse.org/buildonline.

These simple gifts, packed with love, send a message to children worldwide that they are loved and not forgotten.

— Casey Goodwin

Goodwin is media relations specialist for Operation Christmas Child/

Samaritan’s Purse

Angels Among Us

Let me tell you a story about some local small town heroes. On Jan. 8, at 10:30 a.m. my wife suffered a venous thromboembolism at home. I called 911 and the Landis Fire Department arrived within a few minutes.

They were expecting a “fall” call. My wife was in cardiac arrest, which caught them by surprise but they were prepared and began CPR immediately and attached an AED to my wife. They performed two cycles of CPR before the EMS arrived and took over.

These three Landis Firemen were responsible for saving my wife’s life. Their names are Todd Bittle, Kevin Johnson and Ethan Yarborough. They were trained to do their job and on that morning they did it well.

My wife is alive because they started the lifesaving efforts immediately. They carried my wife out of the house and to the ambulance waiting to transport her to Northeast Medical Center. And they were outside our house in their fire truck with lights flashing when we returned home on Jan. 24 from CMS Main in Charlotte. They assisted my wife in getting back into the house that they helped her out of on Jan. 8 —services you would not see in a larger city. And something special to these men as they don’t usually see patients they have treated when they return home.

I am thankful for each one of these men who saved my wife’s life. This just proves that there are really angels out there among us. My eternal thanks to Todd, Kevin and Ethan for a job well done.

— Larry Farmer

Landis

Hope for the future

Thank you for highlighting the hard work of two very dedicated women on your front page today (Jan. 26 e-edition). Callie Trexler and Madie Honeycutt are a true inspiration and give me hope for the future of our planet.

It’s so sad that so many people seem to regard the earth as their trash can. Laziness prevails sadly with so many in our country and the world.

Thank you for cleaning up after their mess. Both you women are an inspiration for the next generation. They have a bright future ahead of them!

— Joanne Bryla

China Grove

Submitted columns and letters are the sole opinion of the author.