Women’s college basketball: Catawba wins at Lincoln Memorial

Published 9:02 pm Saturday, January 28, 2023

By Post Sports

Janiya Downs had 10 points and eight rebounds Saturday. File photo by JON C. LAKEY/SALISBURY POST

Staff report

HARROGATE, Tenn. — No one ever complains about a win at Lincoln Memorial.

Catawba’s women survived the grueling road trip  to LMU — roughly 275 miles — and won 54-42 on Saturday in a South Atlantic Conference game. The Indians (16-4, 9-2) rebounded from Wednesday’s 65-64 loss at Lenoir-Rhyne.

Catawba shot only 36 percent,including an ugly 2-for-15 from 3, and standouts Lyrik Thorne and Janiya Downs combined for 10-for-28, but the bottom line was favorable, and that’s all that mattered to the Indians. Thorne scored 17, Sara McIntosh added 15 and Downs, who starred at South Rowan, had 10 points and eight rebounds.

Saquita Joyner paced LMU (13-7, 6-5) with 12 points and nine rebounds.

Catawba held LMU to 29-percent shooting, won on the boards and also won the turnover battle.

Thorne converted a three-point play in the second quarter, and Catawba led the rest of the way. Catawba held LMU to one basket over a six-minute span in the fourth quarter and led by as many as 16.

Catawba is 10-0 at home, but faces another long trip on Wednesday, traveling to Elizabeth City State for a 6 p.m. tip with the Vikings.

Catawba     16   13   14   11   — 54

LMU          10    15    8     9  —   42

Catawba scoring — Thorne 17, McIntosh 15, Downs 10, Wampler 4, Dubose 4, Foskey 2, Spry 2.

