Southern City Tabernacle AME Zion Church observing Men’s Day on Sunday

Published 12:00 am Saturday, January 28, 2023

By Post Lifestyles

EAST SPENCER — Southern City Tabernacle AME Zion Church is observing its Men’s Day on Sunday, Jan. 29, at 11 a.m.

The speaker for the occasion will be Rev. Dr. Swindell Edwards. Dr. Edwards is a retired chaplain for the North Carolina Department of Corrections. He also served as the regional clinical chaplain for the N.C. Department of Public Services.

Rev. Albert Johnson, Jr. serves as the Men’s Day chairman and Rev. Patrick Tate is the host pastor. Everyone is welcome to attend.

