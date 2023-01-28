High school girls basketball: Wins for Carson, North, Salisbury; East and South drop SPC games Published 3:27 pm Saturday, January 28, 2023

From staff reports

Friday’s games …

•••

THOMASVILLE — North Rowan junior Bailee Goodlett finished off an extraordinary 115-point week.

Goodlett scored 40 points and had five steals to lead the Cavaliers to a a 75-40 win at East Davidson on Friday.

She had a 35-point effort and two 40s for the week. It was one of the highest-scoring weeks in county history.

The Cavaliers (13-6, 7-1) took care of business early and led 21-4 against the Golden Eagles (4-17, 3-5) after the first quarter. It was 42-17 at halftime, and everyone got some playing time.

Brittany Ellis had her best game in a while, scoring 13 points, grabbing 10 rebounds and handing out five assists.

Krisstyle Stockton had eight points and eight rebounds for the Cavaliers, who are second in the Central Carolina Conference.

Bloom Goodlett blocked three shots. Chloee Stoner had six rebounds.

North Rowan 21 21 19 14 — 75

East Davidson 4 13 8 15 — 40

North — Bailee Goodlett 40, Ellis 13, Stockton 8, Bloom Goodlett 5, D. Elder 4, A. Elder 2, Stoner 2, King 1.

SALISBURY — Just another night at the office on Friday for Salisbury senior Kyla Bryant, who had 26 points, seven rebounds, six assists and five steals in a 66-39 win against South Davidson.

Bryant has scored 20-plus in six straight games.

MaKayla Noble scored 14, her fourth straight game in double figures, and had four steals. Mary Morgan scored seven, as the Hornets had one of their better offensive games.

Haley Dalton had five blocks. Icecis Nwafor returned to the lineup after an illness and had six points and three assists.

Salisbury (16-3, 9-0) won its fifth game in a row.

The Hornets led 18-4 after a quarter, but South Davidson (6-12, 1-8) didn’t get embarrassed and made it a respectable Central Carolina Conference contest.

South Davidson 4 10 13 12 — 39

Salisbury 18 14 14 20 — 66

Salisbury — Bryant 26, Noble 14, Morgan 7, Nwafor 6, Zapata 5, Dalton 4, Spruill 4.

•••

GRANITE QUARRY — East Rowan’s girls are going through a rough patch.

A blowout 64-35 loss at home to Lake Norman Charter kept the Mustangs on a downward trajectory.

East (9-10, 5-5) has lost four out of five, has been sliding in the South Piedmont Conference standings and is in some danger of missing the state playoffs.

East is 33rd in the 3A West RPI rankings. Thirty-two teams will make the bracket.

It was over quickly on Friday. Lake Norman Charter led 19-2 after a quarter and by 46-14 at halftime. East outscored the Knights in the fourth quarter to make the final score look a bit closer.

Peyton Whicker scored 11 to lead the Mustangs. Hannah Waddell and Lily Kluttz scored six each.

Lake Norman Charter (12-6, 6-4) benefited from a 23-point explosion by Kailyn Kilpatrick, who came in averaging 10. Brooklin Leak scored 14. Jade Taylor ruled the paint with 11 points and five blocks. Julia Zelando handed out nine assists.Reece Long hit two 3-pointers.

Lake Norman Charter wasn’t amazing — missing half its free throws and shooting 36 percent — but the Knights limited their turnovers and did more than enough to win.

There was a surge of optimism when East won tight SPC games at Northwest Cabarrus and Lake Norman Charter early in the season, but both teams pounded the Mustangs in the rematch.

“We’re struggling to score right now,” East coach Bri Evans said. “We’ve got to figure it out and we’ve got to step it up.”

Lake Norman Charter is fourth in the SPC standings, but is the second-best team in the league according to the 3A West RPI rankings. The Knights rank 15th, well ahead of Northwest Cabarrus and Central Cabarrus.

LN Charter 19 27 12 6 — 64

East Rowan 2 12 9 12 — 35

East — Whicker 11, L. Kluttz 6, Waddell 6, J. Featherstone 4, Cook 3, Collins 3, M. Kluttz 2.

•••

LANDIS — South Rowan’s girls hoped to upset Central Cabarrus, but early whistles eliminated any hope the Raiders had.

“We had four girls with two fouls in the first half and it made it tough for us get going,” South coach Alex Allen said. “The opportunities were there for us to make it a good game, but we didn’t capitalize. A lot of turnovers and the foul trouble hurt us.”

Central won 54-42. It wasn’t as close as it sounds.

The Vikings (13-7, 7-3) led 33-19 at halftime after holding South to five points in the second quarter and expanded their lead to 23 points in the third quarter.

The Raiders (6-12, 3-7) outscored the Vikings 18-7 in the fourth quarter for the final margin.

The Vikings got 17 points from Jalayah Ray and 16 from Kyra Lewis and moved into a tie for second place in the South Piedmont Conference standings with Northwest Cabarrus.

After two quiet games, Madilyn Cherry bounced back to score 18 for the Raiders. Hannah Atwell scored a career-high 13.

South lost 60-28 at Central, so there was some progress for the Raiders.

Central Cabarrus 19 14 14 7 — 54

South Rowan 14 5 5 18 — 42