High school boys basketball: Friday’s roundup Published 2:24 am Saturday, January 28, 2023

Staff report

CHINA GROVE — Carson coach Brian Perry isn’t far away from 200 career wins, but he needs five more and may not make it there until the 2023-24 season.

There was some optimism for an upset on Friday as Carson had played a down-to-the-wire game with Concord on the road early in the season, but the Spiders easily won the South Piedmont Conference rematch, 63-39.

It was a season low offensive production for the Cougars. They normally score around 60.

“Just struggled to score the ball all night,” Perry said. “Didn’t make many shots and their big guy (Jeremiah Howard) killed us.”

Howard, who is 6-foot-6, 240 pounds, was a difficult matchup for the Cougars. He scored eight early as the Spiders (12-7, 7-3) built a lead and he finished with a game-high 18 points.

The Spiders played without James Smith, one of their top players, but Howard and Brayden Blue (15 points) did enough to hand the Cougars (8-11, 1-9) their third straight loss.

Perry pointed at Carson’s last possession of the first half as a turning point.

Carson was down 27-20 at that point, had the ball and was looking to take the last shot of the half. But Carson turned it over, Concord made a 3-pointer, and the deficit at halftime was 30-20.

Then the Spiders settled it with a dominating — 23-8 — third quarter.

Carson played without scorer Mikey Beasley and without Tristen McBride, who possesses the Cougars’ biggest body and a willingness to battle inside.

Jay McGruder had another big game to lead Carson. He’s really been coming on since he had a big Christmas tournament. He scored 16 and has scored 16 or more in four of his last five outings.

But McGruder was the only Cougar in double figures. BJ Howard scored nine.

Concord 19 11 23 10 — 63

Carson 11 9 8 11 — 39

Carson — McGruder 16, Howard 9, Taylor 5, Drye 3, Guida 2, Ball 2, Burleyson 2.