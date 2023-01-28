Duke throttles Georgia Tech 86-43 behind Filipowski’s 18 points Published 5:37 pm Saturday, January 28, 2023

ATLANTA (AP) — Kyle Filipowski scored 18 points, Jeremy Roach scored 12 and Duke gutted Georgia Tech, beating the Yellow Jackets 86-43 on Saturday.

Mark Mitchell scored 11 points for Duke and reserves Jacob Grandison and Ryan Young each scored 10.

Reserve Tristan Maxwell scored 10 points for Georgia Tech.

Duke ended its five-game stretch of outcomes decided by single digits, going 3-2 in that span. The Blue Devils took control just before intermission and proceeded to outscore Georgia Tech 56-20 in the game’s final 24 minutes.

Duke led by 18 points at halftime and continued the onslaught, outscoring the Yellow Jackets 19-6 over the first seven-and-a-half minutes of the second half for a 62-31 advantage.

Duke built a 16-7 lead after Roach earlier made a pair of 3-pointers in Duke’s first three possessions and the Blue Devils (15-6, 6-4 ACC) never trailed. The Blue Devils shot 48.4% (15 of 31) in the first half and ended at 55.7% overall, shooting 34 for 61.

Deivon Smith’s 3 brought the Yellow Jackets (8-13, 1-10) within 30-23 with 4:23 left before halftime. But Young made a layup, Filipowski threw down a dunk and Duke closed the half with a 13-2 run for a 43-25 lead at intermission.

Duke hosts Wake Forest on Tuesday. The Yellow Jackets head to Louisville on Wednesday.

