Church Women United annual meeting is Feb. 5 Published 12:00 am Saturday, January 28, 2023

SALISBURY — The annual meeting of the Salisbury-Rowan Church Women United will be held at Jerusalem Baptist Church, 1570 N Long St., at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5. The guest speaker will be Rev. Ryan Atkinson, member of Bread for the World in Greensboro. Theme for 2023 is, “Living A Legacy of Love: Doing God’s Work.”

The Valiant Woman Award will be presented. President Catherine Rivens will preside. Officers for 2023 will be installed and the annual meeting is open to all.

SRCWU was organized in 1967. The local unit includes 31 churches from 11 different denominations. CWU is an inclusive ecumenical Christian women’s movement celebrating unity in diversity. Core values are faith, service, education, advocacy, diversity and social justice. Outreach of the unit includes Meals on Wheels Rowan, Rowan Helping Ministries, Habitat for Humanity, Main Street Missions, Terrie Hess House and Relay for Life. New member churches are welcome.