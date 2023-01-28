Carolina Caring to hold virtual support group for caregivers of veterans Published 12:00 am Saturday, January 28, 2023

Carolina Caring is hosting Walk A Mile With Me, an online support group for caregivers, spouses and widows/widowers of veterans, beginning Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 1 p.m. The group meets on the first Tuesday of each month and is designed to be a welcoming place to talk about the journey

before and after the passing of a veteran.

Carolina Caring for Veterans is a Level IV partner of the We Honor Veterans program, an awareness initiative spearheaded by the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. The program has also been recognized as a partner of the United States

of America Vietnam War Commemoration Program. For more information, contact Cindy Stamey, Carolina Caring’s director of community and

veteran relations, at cstamey@carolinacaring.org or call 828-466-0466.