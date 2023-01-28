Author donates caregiver collection to Trinity Oaks Published 12:00 am Saturday, January 28, 2023

Caregiving isn’t always easy. Caregivers often need resources to guide them along the way.

Thanks to a Harrisburg author and AlzAuthors, residents and families on the Trinity Oaks campus now have more of those resources.

Mary Ann Drummond recently donated a Custom Caregiver Collection from AlzAuthors to Trinity Oaks, the senior living community that cared for her mother, Sallie Ann Woods, at the end of her life. The collection will be in the library of Trinity Oaks Health and Rehab for residents and families to share.

“I wanted to do something to honor her memory,” Drummond said. “Any of you who have cared for someone know that having a resource when you need it is important. These little libraries are packed full of books that inspire, educate, lead, guide and comfort.”

As a dementia educator with over 30 years of experience in the senior living industry and as a nurse, Drummond said it was a natural fit for her to become an AlzAuthor. She was also the caregiver for her mother for 15 years before she moved into Trinity Oaks.

“I’ve always been a bit of a writer but being in the senior living industry and being someone that was very involved in memory care settings, I just saw the need to provide additional resources and education materials. It just became sort of a natural thing. I was doing dementia presentations and people were always saying ‘Do you have a book?’,” Drummond said. “I combined a passion with the job and was blessed by the Lord to be able to enter that space.”

AlzAuthors personal stories lend support and provide healing to those whose lives have been impacted by Alzheimer’s and dementia. Tabletop libraries have been placed in care communities, senior centers, nursing schools, adult day care centers, university programs and hospice centers.

Drummond is the author of “Meet Me Where I Am — An Alzheimer’s Care Guide,” “I Choose to Remember,” a tabletop book with short stories to entice reminiscent therapy, and “Grandma and Me, A Kid’s Guide for Alzheimer’s and Dementia.”

Custom Caregiver Collections provide a library of support for dementia caregivers. They include a selection of memoirs, novels, caregiver guides, children’s books and more — all written by authors who have personal experience with dementia. Each collection is a tabletop library of 15 to 18 books chosen from the genres in the AlzAuthors Bookstore to support dementia caregivers.

Drummond presented the collection, which included a plaque in honor of her mother, to Trinity Oaks Health and Rehab Administrator Tim Cornelison and Life Enrichment Director Nicole Marsh.

For more information or to order your own collection, go to AlzAuthors.com.