All Hood Symposium set for April 21

Published 12:00 am Saturday, January 28, 2023

By Post Lifestyles

SALISBURY — The eighth annual All Hood Alumni & Friends Symposium will be held on April 21 from 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

The event will take place virtually via Zoom and in-person in the Aymer Center on the campus of Hood Theological Seminary, 1810 Lutheran Synod Drive. The even features Hood faculty and will focus on new teaching technology.

A continental breakfast and lunch will be served. For more details and the Zoom link, go to https://www.hoodseminary.edu/news/save-the-date-all-hood-symposium.

