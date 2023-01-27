Women’s college basketball: Livingstone perseveres, has won 4 of last 5 Published 1:15 am Friday, January 27, 2023

Staff report

SALISBURY — Livingstone’s women’s basketball team shot 1-for-17 on 3-pointers and turned it over 21 times on Thursday.

Sounds like a blowout loss, but the Blue Bears won.

Livingstone stuck with it, beat St. Augustine’s 64-52 at New Trent Gym and vacated the cellar in the CIAA.

The Blue Bears were able to corral a lot of their missed 3-pointers. They had a whopping 23 offensive rebounds.

Livingstone dug a 10-point hole after the first quarter, but dominated the second quarter and took a 33-29 lead to the break.

Livingstone finished strong with a 20-point fourth quarter and made most of the 203 fans happy.

Alyssa Boyce scored 13, Bria Griffith scored 12, and Thalia Carter had 10 for the Blue Bears.

St. Augustine’s (6-11, 2-7) was a helpful guest, with 29 turnovers and 0-for-7 3-point shooting.

Livingstone (7-12, 3-7) has worked diligently to overcome a shaky start and has won four of its last five games, including three in the CIAA.

Livingstone will host Winston-Salem State at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

St. Augustine’s 18 11 11 12 — 52

Livingstone 8 25 11 20 — 64

LC scoring — Boyce 13, Griffith 12, Carter 10, Papakonstantinou 8, A. Alexander 7, Lake 4, Briggs 4, Chambers 3, J. Alexander 2, Ferrell 1.