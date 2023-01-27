Rowan Chamber Young Professionals Program February Events Published 2:47 pm Friday, January 27, 2023

SALISBURY- The 2023 season of the Rowan Chamber’s Young Professionals program is off to a strong start with three events scheduled in the month of February. Professionals who live or work in Rowan County and are between the ages of 18-45 are invited to attend.

The month will begin with a group outing to Downtown Salisbury, Inc.’s annual Wine About Winter on Friday, February 3. It’s the perfect opportunity for those wanting to attend but looking for someone to go with. Those interested are encouraged to purchase their tickets in advance from www.downtownsalisburync.com as the event is quite popular and could sell out.

“When I first moved to North Carolina in 2009 I didn’t know anyone except my significant other. I wish there had been a group like this then so I could have made friends more quickly,” said Mollie Ruf, chair of the Rowan Young Professionals. “Wine About Winter is a very fun event that gives everyone a chance to tour our amazing downtown businesses while sampling a wide variety of wine.”

Ruf was recognized on Thursday, January 26 at the Rowan Chamber of Commerce’s 97th Annual Meeting as the Young Professional of the Year. This new award is designed to recognize a leader within the Chamber’s Young Professional program. Ruf has chaired the program for the past three years and continues to do so. Upon receiving the award, she said, “I am so lucky to represent the group but look forward to the day I pass the torch to the next generation of up-and-coming professionals in our amazing community.”

Those who do not wish to drink wine but want to shop and stroll do not need to purchase a ticket. The group will depart from the Paul E. Fisher Gateway Building (where registration is located) at 5:30 p.m. and go around downtown together.

The next event in February will feature Speed Networking on the 15th from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College.

“Networking is a valuable tool that has helped me forge professional relationships, many of which have turned into friendships,” said Sarah Devlin, Chief Officer of Governance, Advancement and Community Relations at Rowan-Cabarrus and a member of Rowan Young Professionals executive committee. “The speed networking event will be a fun and effective way to get to know other local young professionals.”

The event is free to attend but registration is required on Eventbrite ahead of time. Depending on the size of the group, each participant will be allowed 1-minute to 2-minutes to introduce themselves. Dress is casual to business professional. Participants are reminded to bring business cards to hand out, as well as to enter to win the door prize. Light refreshments and hors d’oeuvres will be served.

The Rowan Young Professionals are launching a new event series, Coffee & Conversations, starting February 22 from 8-9 a.m. at Koco Java in downtown Salisbury. This 1-hour event will occur monthly on the fourth Wednesday at 8 a.m. or 2 p.m. Locations will vary to cater to different areas of the county and to support local coffee shops. It is the ideal event for young professionals looking for a networking opportunity during the daytime hours. In March, Coffee & Conversations will be held at Mean Mug Coffee Company on Wednesday, March 22 from 2-3 p.m.

“The Rowan Chamber is pleased to see the varied networking and social opportunities provided specifically for our Young Professionals group,” said Elaine Holden, chair of the Rowan Chamber of Commerce. “Attendees may be at different stages in their careers, but this age group is a dynamic part of our growing workforce and community, and we want to do everything we can to support them as they make Rowan County home.”