Rockwell man arrested for sex crimes Published 10:57 am Friday, January 27, 2023

A Rockwell man faces 1st-degree statutory rape charges following a month-long investigation by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office led to his Thursday arrest.

According to a report from Rowan County Chief Deputy Jason Owens, on Dec. 22, 2022, investigators were tipped off about a possible sexual assault involving a seven-year-old child.

During the course of the investigation, detectives obtained evidence that led them to suspect that 40-year-old Jeremiah Yoane McCrary had assaulted the victim while he was supervising her in his home.

The victim was sent to the Terrie Hess House Child Advocacy Center, which partners with law enforcement and the Department of Social Services to provide abuse victims services.

After the investigation, the sheriff’s office obtained warrants for McCrary’s arrest. He is charged with 1st-degree statutory sexual offense and taking indecent liberties with a child. Upon his arrest, McCrary was placed in the Rowan County Jail under a $35,000 secured bond.