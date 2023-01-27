Photo gallery: West boys top Northwest Cabarrus 59-51

Published 11:35 pm Friday, January 27, 2023

By Post Sports

West Rowan knocked off Northwest Cabarrus 59-51 in boys basketball on Friday night. See complete details online and in Sunday’s print edition of the Post.

More Photos

Photo gallery: West girls make it a sweep with victory over Trojans

Photo gallery: Salisbury boys edge Thomasville on free throws

Photo gallery: Salisbury girls have no trouble with Thomasville

Photo gallery: South’s girls, East’s boys claim team titles in swimming

Print Article