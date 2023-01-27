Men’s college basketball: Back at home, Blue Bears win Published 1:57 am Friday, January 27, 2023

Staff report

SALISBURY — Putting only one man in double figures ordinarily means defeat in a men’s college basketball game, but Livingstone’s committee approach worked fine on Thursday.

Arion Broadnax scored 13 points, nine teammates chipped in, and the Blue Bears came out on top 68-51 in a grinding win over St. Augustine’s.

The Blue Bears held the visitors to 23 points in the second half.

St. Augustine’s (5-13, 2-8) has struggled and struggled some more at New Trent Gym in front of 330 fans. The Falcons shot 39.6 percent and got a meager six points from the 3-point line.

Livingstone (9-9, 5-4) shot almost 43 percent, including a more than respectable 7-for-18 from 3.

Broadnax made three 3-pointers. Pharoah Lassiter was 2-for-2 from long range.

The Blue Bears won the boards 40-31 to off-set a 19-17 disadvantage in the turnover battle.

While it wasn’t a classic victory, CIAA wins are CIAA wins, and the Blue Bears were glad to get it after tough road losses at Fayetteville State and J.C. Smith.

Livingstone is 4-2 at home.

Livingstone will welcome rival Winston-Salem State at 4 p.m. on Saturday.

St. Augustine’s 28 23 — 51

Livingstone 35 33 — 68

LC scoring — A. Broadnax 13, Lassiter 8, Herd 8, Leach 7, P. Tako 7, Tiller 7, Leak 7, McCrae 6, Allen 3, S. Tako 2.