High school wrestling: West at home on Saturday Published 12:00 am Friday, January 27, 2023

Staff report

MOUNT ULLA — West Rowan’s wrestling team will be at home on Saturday as the first two rounds of the 3A dual team state playoffs take place.

Admission is $8, with tickets available at the door or through the online option. Weigh-ins are at 2 p.m., with wrestling starting at 3 p.m.

First-round winners will advance to second-round action at approximately 4:30 p.m.

South Piedmont Conference champ West Rowan (23-0) will take on 14th-seeded Montgomery Central (40-9) in the first round, while sixth-seeded Stuart Cramer (24-4) takes on 11th-seeded North Gaston (30-5).

Fred T. Foard (31-1) is seeded No. 1 in the western half of the 3A bracket, with Eastern Guilford (47-0) seeded second. The top six teams in the 3A state rankings are western teams.

The third round and fourth round (regional final) will be conducted on Wednesday with sites yet to be determined.

The state championships are on Feb. 4 in Greensboro.

North Rowan (1-11) finished seventh in the 1A/2A Central Carolina Conference, but qualified for the 1A dual team bracket.

All three of the CCC’s 1A schools — CCC champ Thomasville, league runner-up South Davidson and North Rowan — will be competing in the eastern half of the bracket.

North Rowan is seeded 15th and will wrestle at No. 2 Rosewood in the first round, while 10th-seeded Lejeune wrestles seventh-seeded N.C. Leadership Academy.

East Davidson is the CCC team that made the 2A dual team playoffs and is a No. 8 seed in the western side of the bracket.

SPC runner-up Central Cabarrus is the 15th seed in western half of the 3A bracket.

Fourth-seeded Mooresville and 10th-seeded Hickory Ridge are the Greater Metro Conference teams in the 4A dual team playoffs.

Second-seeded West Forsyth and 14th-seeded Davie are the Central Piedmont Conference teams in the bracket.