High school girls wrestling: East’s Edwards wins regional Published 12:18 am Friday, January 27, 2023

Staff report

KANNAPOLIS — The Midwest Regional for girls wrestling was held at A.L. Brown on Thursday.

The regional included girls from all four classifications, with top-four finishers moving on to state competition on Feb. 4.

East Rowan sophomore Leah Edwards was regional champ at 114 pounds.

Edwards (38-2) had a first-round bye. She pinned opponents from Rocky River and Parkwood to make the final.

In the regional championship match, Edwards won a 10-2 major decision over Mount Airy’s Hope Horan.

East Rowan’s Emma Blackwell placed fourth at 120.

•••

Carson’s Raelie Hernandez finished second at 120.

She had a first-round bye and pinned wrestlers from Parkwood and Mallard Creek to make the final.

Providence’s Laura Ruiz Diaz took a 10-6 decision over Hernandez in the championship match.

Ruiz Diaz pinned Salisbury’s Dashia Canada in the quarterfinals.

•••

West Rowan’s Mackenzie Riley reached the 235 final with a bye and a pin.

She lost to Mallard Creek’s Jillian Boothe by pin in the championship match.

West Rowan’s Kaidance Grady lost in the quarterfinals at 107.

•••

A.L. Brown’s Kahlen Kuddie pinned two opponents and placed second at 126.

A.L. Brown’s Chasidy Bryant took fourth at 165.

A.L. Brown’s Skylar Gorman lost in the quarterfinals at 152.