High school basketball: 1,000 points for Rockwell Christian’s Hall Published 12:35 am Friday, January 27, 2023

Staff report

Rockwell Christian School junior Chasen Hall surpassed 1,000 career points on Tuesday.

The 5-foot-11 Hall needed 18 for the milestone and scored 21 in the Chargers’ 80-37 win at Monroe’s Shining Light Baptist Academy (3-9).

Hall averages 14 points and 7 rebounds for the Chargers (22-3).

Rockwell Christian is home against Indian Trail’s Abundant Life Academy on Friday.