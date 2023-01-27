COVID-19 cases are slowing in Rowan County Published 12:01 am Friday, January 27, 2023

SALISBURY — While COVID-19 cases increased to a high level in the early weeks of the new year, Rowan County health officials said Thursday that cases have been trending down.

The Centers for Disease Control reports there are 253 known, active cases in the county through Jan. 18, which is down from the 558 cases that were reported on Jan. 6.

The CDC also reports that COVID community level is now at medium and 13 counties in North Carolina report a high level for COVID community levels, which is down from 68 in the early weeks of January.

The county’s director of nursing, Meredith Littell, said she hopes the reason levels are going down is because more people are getting vaccinated and boosted. It could be because people have built up immunity.

Littell said it’s hard to predict the future if the downward trend will continue.

“There are so many factors that have come into play with COVID, it’s just all been so new even though we are now a couple of years into it, so I can’t predict,” Littell said. “I’m hopeful and optimistic.”

Vaccinations and boosters are available by calling Rowan County Public Health at 704-216-8777 and choose option 3 to make an appointment. Vaccines are available for all ages and include Moderna, Pfizer, J&J, and the new Novavax vaccine.