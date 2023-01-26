RCCC getting part of $5 million approved for state workforce program Published 12:00 am Thursday, January 26, 2023

RALEIGH – Rowan-Cabarrus Community College’s BioWork and Aseptic Manufacturing received funding as the state Board of Community Colleges approved the allocation of more than $5 million Friday to support the creation of new high-cost workforce programs.

Fourteen colleges applied and were awarded funding based on their full-time enrollment. The total amount allocated was $5.2 million. The approved colleges and programs/courses included:

The funding will build capacity for workforce training in high-demand occupations where unmet employer demand exists.

“The funds and support of the North Carolina General Assembly demonstrates our shared commitment to build strong workforce programs across our state in the industries that are growing and critical to future economic growth,” said Burr Sullivan, chairman of the state Board of Community Colleges, in a news release. “High-cost programs are often too pricey for colleges to quickly implement and this financial support allows them to move immediately to address workforce needs and showcase the world-class dexterity and quality of our colleges.”