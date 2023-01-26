No. 15 UNC women, No. 16 Duke pick up victories Published 11:36 pm Thursday, January 26, 2023

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Deja Kelly scored 23 points, Kennedy Todd-Williams added 22 points and No. 15 North Carolina used a big fourth quarter to beat Pittsburgh 72-57 on Thursday night.

It was tied at 44-all after three quarters until North Carolina opened the fourth on a 17-1 run to take control. Todd-Williams highlighted the run by making a 3-pointer and collecting a steal at the other end before completing a three-point play.

Todd-Williams, Kelly and Alyssa Ustby combined to score North Carolina’s opening 26 points of the fourth.

Ustby had 16 points, 11 rebounds and five steals for North Carolina (15-5, 6-3 ACC). The Tar Heels continue their road trip against Clemson on Sunday in the third of seven straight games against unranked opponents.

Dayshanette Harris scored 16 points, Liatu King had 12 points and nine rebounds and Amber Brown added 11 points for Pittsburgh (7-13, 5-7).

Pittsburgh was coming off a 74-37 loss to Florida State.

No. 16 Duke women pull away from No. 12 Hokies late

DURHAM (AP) — Shayeann Day-Wilson scored 18 points and No. 16 Duke used a 10-0 run in the fourth quarter to pull away from 12th-ranked Virginia Tech for a 66-55 win on Thursday night.

Elizabeth Balogun scored all nine of her points in the fourth quarter that included four points during the decisive run that gave Duke a 58-46 lead with 1:47 left in the game.

Duke (18-2, 8-1 ACC) has won consecutive games since its five-point loss to then No. 17 North Carolina on Jan. 19 that snapped an 11-game winning streak. The Blue Devils also ended a three-game skid against Virginia Tech.

Day-Wilson was 6 of 12 from the field, made a pair of 3s and all four of her free throws. Vanessa de Jesus added 10 points for Duke, which shot 41.5% from the field and 86% (18 of 21) from the line.

Taylor Soule scored 19 points to lead Virginia Tech (16-4, 6-4). Cayla King added nine points on three 3s. Elizabeth Kitley grabbed 13 rebounds to go with four points.

Consecutive 3s from Georgia Amoore and King gave Virginia Tech its only lead of the game, 40-37, with 4:17 left in the third. Back-to-back layups from Reigan Richardson and Mia Heide to end the quarter gave Duke the lead for good.

Duke is at No. 24 Florida State on Sunday.