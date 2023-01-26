Livingstone MBA students get free laptops Published 12:00 am Thursday, January 26, 2023

Livingstone News Service

SALISBURY — Livingstone College gave away free laptops to the inaugural master of business administration students who started this semester.

“We wanted to provide this history-making class with some tools that will help them as they navigate their way through our inaugural MBA program,” said Livingstone President Dr. Anthony J. Davis in a news release. “We are advancing on this campus and this alpha cohort is evidence of more great things to come.”

Livingstone received approval last year from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges to offer its first graduate degree program, which is designed for students and professionals who want to advance their careers in business, excel as business executives or become successful entrepreneurs. Interested students for the summer cohort can apply or get more information from the Office of Admissions at 704-216-6001.

The 36-credit hour MBA program will be offered on the main campus of Livingstone, 701 W. Monroe St., with a traditional face-to-face format. Graduate students will have the flexibility to take classes during the evenings (Monday through Thursday) with some classes also being offered on Saturday. Students must maintain a minimum 3.0 GPA to meet graduation requirements.