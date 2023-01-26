Jan. 26 Blotter: Trio faces kidnapping charges for November incident Published 12:03 am Thursday, January 26, 2023

1 of 3

Three Rowan County residents were arrested on felony second-degree kidnapping charges on Monday for an incident that occurred last year.

Wayne Joseph Dryden, 31; Isaiah Thomas Mullis, 18; and Kendall Leanne Galloway, 22, were all arrested at a U.S. Hwy. 29 address in China Grove. The report reflects new charges for the trio, which was initially charged with armed robbery for the incident.

According to records from the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, the incident played out a gathering that was taking place in November at one of the victim’s residence.

Records indicate that Mullis, Dryden and Galloway showed up to the gathering uninvited and then kept others on the property from leaving. Kidnapping charges can be filed anytime an individual unlawfully confines, restrains or moves another person from one place to another place without their consent.

Targeted attack

Investigators are looking for a white male and female believed to be responsible for targeted attack of an employee at the Dollar General on Grace Church Road from over the weekend.

According to reports from the sheriff’s office, the duo pulled up outside the business in a Chevrolet truck. The male walked into the store and came around the counter where the employee was standing.

At that time, the male suspect reportedly assaulted the clerk, although the extent of the injuries remains unclear. The report indicated that the clerk did not require medical attention.

The employee told deputies that he did not know the suspect of the female that was in the truck. The motive remains unknown. No other crimes were committed during the incident.

In other Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• A Salisbury man was the victim of an attempted motor vehicle theft. As the suspect was attempting to leave the property in the 3500 block of Statesville Boulevard, the vehicle stalled out. The suspect fled the scene leaving their phone in the vehicle and wallet on the grass nearby the vehicle’s original parked location.

• A China Grove man was the victim of a motor vehicle larceny that reportedly occurred between 2 p.m. on Jan. 20 and 6:30 a.m. on Jan. 23. The total estimate loss was $200.

• An East Spencer man was the victim of an assault with a dangerous weapon that reportedly occurred around 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 23.

• Corey Duston Hollerman, 35, was arrested on Jan. 22 and charged with second degree trespassing.

• Giovanni Isiah Castano, 22, was arrested on Jan. 22 and charged with misdemeanor speeding more than 15 mph in excess of the posted limit.

• Elijah Dashawn Leach, 23, was arrested on Jan. 22 and charged with misdemeanor carrying a concealed gun.

• Tyrone Donnelle Lee, 52, was arrested on Jan. 22 and charged with misdemeanor failure to return hired property.

• Roah Davi Johnson, 34, was arrested on Jan. 22 and charged with felony second degree kidnapping.

• Eric Alan Douthwright, 38, was arrested on Jan. 23 and charged with felony uttering a forged instrument.

• Jacob O’Brien Brewer, 27, was arrested Jan. 23 and charged with misdemeanor resisting a public officer.

• Thomas John Knudsen, 29, was arrested on Jan. 23 and charged with misdemeanor possession of a schedule IV controlled substance.

• Caressa Elaine Mounts, 23, was arrested on Jan. 23 and charged with misdemeanor breaking and entering.

• Nathan James Rose, 34, was arrested on Jan. 23 and charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance.

• Stephanie Ann Walton, 33, was arrested on Jan. 23 and charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespass.

In Salisbury Police reports

• A Holmes Street man was the victim of a larceny from his vehicle that reportedly occurred between 9 p.m. on Jan. 22 and 5:15 a.m. on Jan. 23.

• An incident of property damage in the 2300 block of Statesville Boulevard reportedly occurred between 5 p.m. on Jan. 20 and 8:02 a.m. on Jan. 23.

• A Lash Drive woman’s vehicle was reportedly ransacked between 6 p.m. on Jan. 22 and 8 a.m. on Jan. 23.

• A woman on Klumac Road reported being the victim of fraud that occurred between 8 a.m. on Jan. 17 and 9:50 a.m. on Jan. 18. The total estimated loss was $6,000.

• A Parkview Circle man was the victim of a burglary that occurred between midnight on Jan. 12 and 11:10 a.m. on Jan. 23. The total estimated loss was $15.

• A man on Colonial Drive reported a burglary that occurred between 4:15-6 p.m. on Jan. 23. The total estimated loss was $1,125.

• An Elm Street Man was the victim of property damage that reportedly occurred between 2:20-2:35 a.m. on Jan. 24.

• A Castlewood Drive female was the victim of an assault that reportedly occurred at 9:50 a.m. on Jan. 24.

• A man on Kate Avenue was the victim of fraud that reportedly occurred between Jan. 3 and Jan. 24. The total estimate loss was $7,367.

• A Laurel Pointe Circle woman was the victim of motor vehicle larceny after someone reportedly stole her firearm out of her car. The same woman reported another gun was stolen from between Dec. 1 and Jan. 24 during a move. The total estimate loss of both firearms was $515.

• Jeremy Eugene Motley, 32, was arrested on Jan. 23 and charged with conspiracy to commit a felony.

• Elijah Zykir Hoover, 18, was arrested on Jan, 24 and charge with assault by strangulation.