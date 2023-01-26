High school swimming: Conference championship results for CCC, SPC Published 12:00 am Thursday, January 26, 2023

From staff reports

East Davidson’s teams swept the Central Carolina Conference Swimming Championships on Tuesday at the Hurley YMCA.

Lexington was runner-up in girls and boys.

Salisbury’s girls placed fourth with 146 points. North Rowan was fifth with 10 points.

Salisbury’s boys took third place with 180 points. North was fifth with 38.

Ava Morris won the 50 free and 100 butterfly to lead the Salisbury girls. Kate Burton won the 200 freestyle.

Meredith Williams, Lucy Heilig, Burton and Morris won the 200 free relay.

Gray Davis won the 100 free for Salisbury’s boys, while Nate Shaffer won the 50 free.

Sawyer Burton, Wyatt Goodnight, Davis and Shaffer won the 200 free relay.

SPC

Lake Norman Charter’s boys and the Northwest Cabarrus girls won the South Piedmont Conference Swimming Championships held in Huntersville.

East Rowan’s boys were fifth with 141 points. Carson was sixth with 71. South took seventh with 51. West was eighth with 17.

East’s Cameron Ritchie was the top Rowan individual performer. He was second in the 100 butterfly and third in the 50 freestyle.

East’s boys placed third in the 200 free relay.

South Rowan’s girls placed fourth with 145 points. West was sixth with 65. East was seventh with 61, and Carson was eighth with six points.

The top Rowan individual performer was East’s Addyson Sechriest. She placed second in the 500.