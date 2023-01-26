High school basketball: Goodlett scores 35, but Cavs lose in OT Published 9:10 pm Thursday, January 26, 2023

Staff report

HIGH POINT — Bailee Goodlett continued a huge week with 35 points, but North Rowan’s girls lost in overtime.

The Cavaliers made a nice comeback in the fourth quarter to force OT, but Wesleyan Christian Academy won 58-53.

The unusual girls-only Thursday game was a replacement for a contest that North didn’t get to play against South Stanly, which couldn’t field a team this season. North scheduled a tough one to help prepare for the 1A state playoffs. Wesleyan Christian Academy (17-9) has beaten some 4A teams.

North (12-6) trailed 16-11 after the first quarter. Goodlett, who topped 30 points for the seventh time this season, scored all nine of North’s points in the second quarter to keep the Cavaliers in the game. They trailed 29-20 at the half.

North’s defense held Wesleyan Christian to five points in the third quarter, and the Cavaliers cut their deficit to 34-28.

Then Goodlett, who scored a career high 40 in a win at Thomasville on Tuesday, had a huge fourth quarter. She scored 14 in the period to lift the Cavaliers into a 47-all tie at the end of regulation.

Chloee Stoner, who led North’s rebounding with eight, made a 3-pointer in the fourth quarter.

Wesleyan Christian pulled the game out in overtime. Brittany Ellis scored four points for North in the overtime.

Krisstyle Stockton had five rebounds. Bloom Goodlett made a 3-pointer and had three steals.

North continues a three-game road week Friday night at East Davidson.

N. Rowan 11 9 8 19 6 — 53

Wesleyan 16 13 5 13 11 — 58

North scoring — Bailee Goodlett 35, Stoner 7, D. Elder 4, Ellis 4, Bloom Goodlett 3.