Gas leak obstructs traffic on Jake Alexander Published 1:16 pm Thursday, January 26, 2023

Motorists traveling on Jake Alexander Boulevard were disrupted by a gas leak that was first reported around 11 a.m. on Thursday.

The leak occurred near the intersection of Industrial Avenue and Jake Alexander Boulevard but required the closure of the thoroughfare from Brenner Avenue to Statesville Boulevard.

Zach Vavricka, a spokesperson from Piedmont Natural Gas, confirmed that a four-inch main line was broken by a third-party contractor digging in the vicinity of the line. Vavricka indicated that the contractor was not affiliated with Piedmont Natural Gas.

According to Vavricka, no the scene did not require an evacuation, and no injuries were reported.

Additionally, no customers lost gas service. The line was shut off around noon while the crews worked to repair the line.

There is currently no indication of how long the roadway will be closed, but updates will be provided as they become available.