A.L. Brown High principal: Gun recovered without incident Published 7:16 pm Thursday, January 26, 2023

KANNAPOLIS — An A.L. Brown student was removed from campus after a firearm was recovered at the school on Wednesday.

A.L. Brown Principal Sara Newell issued a message to parents indicating that the gun was recovered “without incident.”

“Please let me start this message by saying that nothing is more important than the safety of our students at A. L. Brown High School,” Newell said in the message. “That said, this message is to inform you that there was a gun found on a student this afternoon at A. L. Brown High School.”

Officers with the Kannapolis Police Department removed the teen from the campus following the incident.

“All disciplinary measures were and will continue to be followed,” Newell’s message continued. “We thank the individuals who brought the concern to our attention and continue to encourage students and staff to bring any safety concerns to the attention of administration as school safety is the number one concern each and every day at A. L. Brown.”