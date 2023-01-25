Kannapolis approves annexation of land for potential new park Published 12:02 am Wednesday, January 25, 2023

KANNAPOLIS — On Monday night, the Kannapolis City Council voted to approve the annexation of a parcel land on Davidson Highway for the site of a future park.

Kannapolis Planning Director Richard Smith advised that the city already owns the property adjacent to the land in question and that this “fills a doughnut hole” for that region by bringing it into its jurisdiction. The parcel of land is about 38 acres.

It is in the city’s “Western Growth Area,” where plans are for a park to be constructed in the “future growth area.” Smith said it will be up to the city council to find out how funds will be allocated for the project.

“Council has to prioritize the funding, spending for that. So, where they would want it and what they’ll actually have there as far as amenities go,” Smith said. “They’re actually in the middle of a strategic plan process and that’ll prioritize what they’re going to spend funds on related to parks and other items, too.”