Kannapolis Police seek answers in Sunday homicide Published 12:04 am Tuesday, January 24, 2023

A shooting incident in Kannapolis on Sunday left one man deceased and authorities are now investigating the matter as a homicide.

According to a release from the Kannapolis Police Department, Isaiah Lorenzo Martinez, 18, of Kannapolis was fatally injured in the incident described as a shooting, which reportedly occurred in a parking lot on Pacific Court shortly before 1:15 p.m.

Responding officers found Martinez deceased at the scene.

Police are asking for community assistance in the investigation. If you have information about this incident, you are encouraged to contact the Kannapolis Police Department at 704-920-4000.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• A report of disorderly conduct was taken on Jan. 20 after East Rowan High School students were involved in a verbal/physical disturbance after school hours.

• A Cleveland man reported his truck being stolen from his property on Foster Road between 1-10:45 a.m. on Jan. 20.

• A Salisbury man reported a theft from his vehicle on U.S. Hwy. 29 North at 11:09 a.m. on Jan. 20. The total estimated loss was $250.

• Fraudulent credit card usage reportedly occurred on Partee Drive in China Grove between Dec. 23-Jan. 12. The total estimated loss was $507.

• A firearm was discovered at a location in the 100 block of South Long Ferry Road in Spencer around 2 p.m. on Jan. 20.

• A report of fraud was taken at a location in the 600 block of Roger Drive in Salisbury between Dec. 6-Jan. 20. The total estimated loss was $3,000.

• A Salisbury man reported being the victim of credit card fraud at a location in the 100 block of Hutchins Way around 3:15 p.m. on Jan. 20.

• A Rockwell woman reported being the victim of fraud after someone opened a Duke Energy account using a false identity.

• A license plate was reportedly taken from a location in the 4000 block of Goodman Lake Road around 7 p.m. on Jan. 20.

• A Salisbury man reported being the victim of assault on Grace Church Road on Jan. 21 at 5:26 p.m. Records indicate the suspect did not take anything and only assaulted the victim in what appeared to be a “targeted attack.”

• Naejone Whitney, 18, was arrested on Jan. 20 and charged with misdemeanor possession of a schedule-VI controlled substance.

• Mitchie Dwayne Clement, 44, was arrested on Jan. 20 and charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon.

• Isaiah Noel Clay, 20, was arrested on Jan. 20 and charged with misdemeanor resisting a public officer.

• Damarion Rondell Matthews, 19, was arrested on Jan. 20 and charged with misdemeanor carrying a concealed gun.

In Salisbury Police reports

• A Park Avenue woman reported a breaking and entering around 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 20.

• A larceny at a location in the 2200 block of Statesville Boulevard reportedly occurred between 5 p.m. on Jan. 21 and 7 p.m. on Jan. 22. The total estimated loss was $668.

• A larceny from a motor vehicle at a location in the 700 block of Holmes Street reportedly occurred between 9 p.m. on Jan. 22 and 5:15 a.m. on Jan. 23. The total estimated loss was $200.

• Turoqua Correll, 43, was arrested on Jan. 20 and charged with misdemeanor vandalism to real property.

• Kent Carson Ryder, 42, was arrested on Jan. 20, and charged with misdemeanor resisting a public officer.

• Isaah Shakier Kaleb Cauthen, 21, was arrested on Jan. 21 and charged with misdemeanor carrying a concealed pistol.

• David Monroe Steele, 57, was arrested on Jan. 21 and charged with misdemeanor driving while impaired.

• Christopher Danelle Weeks, 43, was arrested on Jan. 21 and charged with felony failure to register as a sex offender.

• Tywuan Hakeem Smith, 22, was arrested on Jan. 22 and charged with misdemeanor resisting a public officer.