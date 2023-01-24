Kannapolis Farmers Market seeking vendors

Published 4:30 pm Tuesday, January 24, 2023

By Staff Report

KANNAPOLIS — The Kannapolis Farmers Market is looking for vendors. If you are a farmer, artisan, crafter, or baker, the market would love for you to participate.

The market seeks to offer a wide variety of fresh local produce, as well as cheese, ice cream, honey, baked goods, spices, jewelry, soaps, candies, crafts, pottery, hand crafted wood items, art and food trucks. Vendors pay an annual membership fee of $30 and a weekly rental fee of $10 per 14-foot space.

The market is open May-September and operates every Thursday from 4-7 p.m. at the corner of Vance Avenue and Dale Earnhardt Boulevard.

For more information, visit www.kannapolisnc.gov/farmersmarket. If you are interested in being a vendor, contact Irene Sacks, director of Economic Development, at isacks@kannapolisnc.gov or 704-920-4326.

More News

No one hurt in China Grove house fire; neighbor rescues dog

Commissioners move forward on plans to turn the West End Plaza into an agricultural center

Despite changes, group gathers to honor 50th anniversary of Roe v Wade, keep hope alive

Salisbury seeks West End input during upcoming town halls

Print Article