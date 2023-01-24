Kannapolis Farmers Market seeking vendors Published 4:30 pm Tuesday, January 24, 2023

KANNAPOLIS — The Kannapolis Farmers Market is looking for vendors. If you are a farmer, artisan, crafter, or baker, the market would love for you to participate.

The market seeks to offer a wide variety of fresh local produce, as well as cheese, ice cream, honey, baked goods, spices, jewelry, soaps, candies, crafts, pottery, hand crafted wood items, art and food trucks. Vendors pay an annual membership fee of $30 and a weekly rental fee of $10 per 14-foot space.

The market is open May-September and operates every Thursday from 4-7 p.m. at the corner of Vance Avenue and Dale Earnhardt Boulevard.

For more information, visit www.kannapolisnc.gov/farmersmarket. If you are interested in being a vendor, contact Irene Sacks, director of Economic Development, at isacks@kannapolisnc.gov or 704-920-4326.