No one hurt in China Grove house fire; neighbor rescues dog Published 4:13 pm Tuesday, January 24, 2023

CHINA GROVE — A house fire in China Grove was reported at approximately 2:00 p.m. at the 1700 block of U.S. Highway 29.

There were no injuries and no one was home at the time. Fire officials said a neighbor reported the fire and ran over to save a dog that was inside the house and also tried to put out the fire with a garden hose before calling 911. The fire damaged the screened-in porch at the front of the house, officials said.

Chine Grove Fire Engine 43 and Landis Fire Engine 3 arrived on the scene, along with multiple other Rowan County fire departments.

Traffic heading north on U.S. Highway 29 was blocked.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and the homeowner declined comment.